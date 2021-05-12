Josh Duhamel Emailed Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Movie -- Here's What Was Said!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Before she was dealing with a big breakup, Jennifer Lopez was scrambling to recast the love interest she’d star alongside in her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding. Because, let’s be honest, Armie Hammer certainly lost his sex appeal once he was met with accusations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and cannibalism.

While the actor stepped away from the project seemingly on his own terms, we now know his public removal from the movie wasn’t his last communication with members of the film! In fact, Josh Duhamel, the actor who took over Armie’s role in the flick, actually reached out to him before filming! And the email exchange is not what we expected AT ALL.

Related: Armie Is Dating Again — And Already LIVES With His New Girlfriend?!

So, what’d he say?? According to the Las Vegas alum, he felt uncomfortable not reaching out to Hammer about the recasting, telling Man About Town magazine:

“I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it.’”

“Good luck”?? “Going through it”? Kind of a weird thing to say to someone accused of pretty intense sexual misconduct! Not to mention the LAPD is currently investigating the Golden Globe nominee for accusations of rape made by a woman named Effie, who is believed to be the first person to fuel social media speculation of the star’s concerning behavior. Why does it sound like Josh is talking about the 34-year-old being a little sick or going through a breakup rather than being caught in serious legal trouble!?

Josh’s remarks didn’t end there, either. Elizabeth Chambers’ estranged husband apparently responded back, with Duhamel dishing:

“He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully he gets through it.”

Again, that phrasing is just strange. As you’ll recall, back in January, Armie gave up his gig on Shotgun Wedding after numerous anonymous woman came forward with shocking allegations that left his own ex feeling “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated.” At the time, Hammer told E! News:

“In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”

However, the Call Me By Your Name lead refused to address the “bulls**t claims” made about his alleged sexual fantasies (including physical abuse, BDSM, and, yes, cannibalism). Lionsgate was also incredibly supportive of the decision to part ways, with a spokesperson telling the outlet:

“Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Related: Jennifer’s Shotgun Wedding Co-Star Josh Dishes How She’s Doing After Breakup!

Makes sense! Don’t need that attention on their rom-com. For his part, the Safe Haven star was a breath of fresh air on set, even showing up on his first day a little “nervous.” The 48-year-old admitted in the interview:

“For me, it’s getting through that first day, the first couple of scenes, then you start settling in. It’s like showing up to a new school.”

Once those jitters subsided, he definitely had an AH-mazing time with co-star J.Lo! Dishing about the project in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the perfumer gushed:

“She’s fantastic. I’ve known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Things seem to have worked out swimmingly for the film in the end — but that email exchange with Armie definitely has us rattled a little bit. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Was Josh just trying to be nice to his former pal or do you think he really didn’t believe any of the allegations made against Hammer? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/FayesVision]