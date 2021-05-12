Armie Hammer Is Dating Again -- And Already LIVES With His New Girlfriend?!

Look, just a couple years ago dating Armie Hammer probably felt like a major score. We’re talking about a smart, rich, tall, handsome movie star… What a catch, right? Apart from the little fact he was married, of course, but from what we understand these days that never really stopped him…

But in 2021? It kinda feels like you’re taking your life in your hands hooking up with the Lone Ranger star. Literally. The man sounds downright dangerous!

This year has been a shocking one for fans of the Call Me By Your Name actor. In January, a flood of DMs allegedly sent by Armie to women with whom he was cheating on his wife hit the Internet. Not only were these alleged messages evidence of infidelity, they were full of disturbing references to cannibalism, bondage, and rape.

Afterwards, multiple ex-girlfriends came forward with intense stories of abuse at Hammer’s hands. A second, secret Instagram account was discovered in which he discussed his drug use and degraded women he was sleeping with. Then in March a woman name Effie, who was responsible for the IG account which was the source of the initial leak of DMs, came forward to make an official accusation of sexual assault.

After all that, who is going to date Armie Hammer?? Well… a dental hygienist apparently (not pictured above).

According to a source speaking to People, the 34-year-old has yet another new girlfriend (or kitten as he calls them, per the DMs). The insider claims he’s been seeing a woman local to the Cayman Islands, where his family has been living since the start of the pandemic:

“He is dating a dental hygienist on the island. They were recently on a ‘staycation’ out East, the other side of the island from where they live.”

Sorry, from where they live. They live together already?? Wow.

As shocking as that is, it does make a kind of sense. Armie’s exes revealed as successful as he’s been on the big screen, he’s allegedly flat broke! So he probably needed to find somewhere to stay to be close to his kids. Obviously he isn’t going to be able to stay with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers. Even if their marriage ended amicably, as they made it sound in their initial announcement, it’s definitely gotten anything but chill since then. Chambers released a statement about the upsetting allegations, saying she was “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated.” Not exactly the foundation for good nesting.

But what exactly does this new relationship look like? Is it in that insidious love-bombing stage that his exes described? The source says:

“They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven’t met him before when they are out.”

How does that go? “Oh, have you met Armie? He was almost Batman once, and now people sincerely wonder if he’s eaten human flesh.” Oof.

Armie has denied the rape accusation, saying in an official statement that anything that happened between him and Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” So far his defense, as we understand it, is that all of this is just kink-shaming on a massive scale for consensual BDSM. Well, it certainly doesn’t sound like it from the statements of multiple women…

But maybe he’s just really convincing with his explanation to the dental hygienist. After all, he’s a pretty good actor.

[Image via Armie Hammer/Instagram/ITVBe/WENN.]