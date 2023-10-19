Joshua Jackson Steps Out With Lupita Nyong'o Amid Divorce -- And She Just Confirmed She's Single, Too!

Getting over his breakup blues?!

Joshua Jackson looked super happy while at a concert with Lupita Nyong’o amid his divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith! Soooo could this be the start of a new romance?!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Thursday, the Dawson’s Creek actor could be seen laughing it up as he watched Janelle Monae‘s concert in Los Angeles next to the Black Panther star on Wednesday night! Throughout the show, they could be seen gazing into each other’s eyes and chatting. Joshua wore a white t-shirt and black jacket while the actress stunned in a plunging black top and blazer. At one point, Lupita also shared a hug with some friends, to whom she introduced Joshua.

Ch-ch-check it out!

TSR Exclusive | Mkaaaay! Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were photographed together with some friends at a Janelle Monae concert in Inglewood last night. ????: Splash See more here: https://t.co/7TEthqkpmf pic.twitter.com/DVZQJsq5MH — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 19, 2023

Cute!

Last we heard, the 12 Years a Slave alum was dating sports commentator Selema Masekela. They went social media official last December — but hours after stepping out with Josh, she confirmed their breakup! In a lengthy breakup post on Instagram, Lupita announced she is “in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” Oh, s**t!!!

She continued:

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… […] I share this to keep it , and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup”

While TMZ sources claimed there was nothing romantic going on between Joshua and Lupita (who have known each other for years and arrived at the concert together, where they joined about ten friends), it sure seems like they’re both in need of a rebound! Just sayin’!

At the very least, it’s good to see Joshua looking happy as he navigates a sudden split from Jodie after four years of marriage. And we guess the same goes for Lupita, who sounds like she’s going through it right now. Ugh!

