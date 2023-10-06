Joshua Jackson Appears Upset During Solo Outing Days After Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce Filing!

Joshua Jackson (understandably) appears to be heartbroken right now!

Just days after his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith shocked the world and filed for divorce after four years of marriage, the 45-year-old actor was spotted on a solo trip to a Gelson’s supermarket in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday. And you guys, Joshua seemed a tad blue while carrying his groceries to the car! See (below):

Joshua Jackson looks downcast as he stocks up on groceries just days after estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce https://t.co/HQJijqZgwD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 6, 2023

Related: Hugh Jackman Set To Drop ‘Big Bombshells’ In Memoir Following Divorce Shocker

Oof. As we’ve heard, the Dawson’s Creek alum has been having a rough time with the breakup. Even though they reportedly separated more than a year ago, a source for Us Weekly insisted the divorce came out of nowhere for Joshua:

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce. They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Hmm…

Her being “unhappy” comes as a surprise, considering these two did nothing but gush about each other throughout their relationship. But we also have learned since the divorce filing that they were possibly trying to keep up appearances for over a year for money. Of course, take this allegation with a grain of salt since neither Joshua nor Jodie have publicly addressed their split.

But given those details, was he really “caught off guard?” Did Jodie have enough of faking it for the public and her estranged hubby? Whether this rumor is true or not, she seems to be over him and ready to move on with her life without him!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]