Jodie Turner-Smith Divorcing Joshua Jackson Because It 'Didn't Feel Right' To 'Settle'! OOF!

Jodie Turner-Smith walked away from her marriage to Joshua Jackson because she didn’t want to “settle”! Ooh, that’s a real punch in the gut…

A new source for Us Weekly on Thursday FINALLY gave us some much-needed insight into why exactly the Queen and Slim star made the sudden decision earlier this month to split from her husband of four years.

So far, the only clue we’ve gotten is that the duo was dealing with “issues” in their marriage for quite some time, in part due to their busy schedules and parenting responsibilities. Pretty classic for two busy actors, honestly! But considering Joshua was “caught off guard” by the filing, we’ve been suspicious of there being a bigger reason for the split — and now someone’s finally pointing fingers!

While not blaming the breakup on anything specific (you know, like a cheating scandal or something like that), a source is claiming it all boils down to the Dawson’s Creek alum not living up to expectations! Damn. They dished:

“She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right. [It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Jeez.

Now we have so many more questions!! We mean, these two were always so lovey-dovey — up until the very last moment, too! They got married just one year after they started dating, suggesting their chemistry was off the charts. But we guess all that fizzled over time and, ultimately, Josh just couldn’t offer the lifestyle the model truly wanted?? It happens…

The source also noted Jodie has been living in a hotel in Los Angeles while the former couple figures out their next steps. They share a daughter, Juno, together, so custody will be a big issue for them to sort out. It’s unclear how they’re handling custody in the short term.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! What do you think Jodie didn’t want to “settle” for?? Send your guesses (below)!

