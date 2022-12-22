Judge Denies Ambyr Childers’ Restraining Order Against Ex Randall Emmett -- All Due To A Technicality??

A judge has denied Ambyr Childers‘ request for a domestic violence restraining order against ex-husband Randall Emmett.

In case you need a refresher, the 34-year-old actress used to be married to the film producer from 2009 through 2017, and shares two daughters with him, 12-year-old London and 8-year-old Rylee. In October, Ambyr took to LA Superior County Court to file a request for an emergency restraining order. At the time, she cited a “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.” In the papers, she gave reasoning from a recent “threatening” conversation between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia, that she supposedly was never supposed to see. In an email her ex had sent her regarding London’s schooling, he copied some correspondence, in which Valencia allegedly had written:

“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c**t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

Yeah, whoa.

As we previously reported, the momma of two went on in her filings to question just how far her ex and his lawyer might go to “take” her out, explaining she was intimidated by the “finality and desperation” of their correspondence:

“If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up? Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety.”

Additionally, she added in the court papers how Randall was emotionally and physically abusive to her throughout their eight-year-long marriage, saying, he “would put his hand around my neck and tell me that I could never get away from him.”

Since the October filing, things only got more complicated, and it seemed the legal trouble was far from over. Randall went as far as to claim to Page Six in November that Ambyr and his other ex Lala Kent were working together to create a smear campaign against him and that HE was actually the victim:

“Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham [AKA Lala Kent] the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean. … Lauren and I are in the middle of a very contentious custody litigation, in which Lauren has made false allegations of abuse, though she has never filed a DVRO Request against me, because she knows she is not a victim of abuse. If anyone is a victim of abuse in this relationship, it is me.”

The restraining order the You actress filed was temporarily denied due to lack of evidence, but both parties agreed to wait until the hearing on Tuesday. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the hearing from this week only ended in an official denial. A judge cited “confidential attorney-client communication” as reasoning since the email was forwarded to Childers “inadvertently,” thus deeming it “inadmissible”.

So all because the alleged email was sent on accident, and Ambyr wasn’t supposed to be included in the conversation, this technicality rules the alleged threat didn’t count.

On Wednesday after the hearing, Emmett gave a statement to Page Six, saying:

“My priority always has been and will continue to be my children.”

Wow, a lot to take in. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this ruling the right decision? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

