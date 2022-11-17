Randall Emmett Claims Lala Kent & Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers Are 'Working Together' To 'Destroy' Him With Smear Campaign!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Legal trouble is far from over for this family…

Randall Emmett is now claiming his ex-fiancée, Lala Kent, and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, are “working together” to completely tear him down amid several abuse allegations! In new court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the film producer denied being emotionally and verbally abusive to his ex-wife during their eight-year marriage — while also claiming she was just out to get revenge:

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren [AKA Lala Kent] are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody. Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”

Related: Lala Kent Ends Fling With Don Lopez After Receiving ‘Warnings’ About Him!

This comes after the You star filed an emergency domestic violence restraining order against the 51-year-old in October (which was denied). Ambyr shared in her filing that he was emotionally and physically abusive to her throughout their marriage, explaining he “would put his hand around [her] neck and tell [her] that [she] could never get away from him.” She submitted the filing after allegedly receiving “threatening” emails between her ex-husband and his lawyer, Ben Valencia. Addressing her decision to take legal action, Randall continued in his new docs:

“Ambyr has never made any allegations of domestic violence against me during our marriage, nor has she ever made allegations of domestic violence against me since we separated.”

He continued:

“Ambyr states she cannot remember specific incidents of abuse. She cannot remember specific incidents, because there are none.”

The couple shares two children, daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9, and the father insists he’s never put either of them in danger. The Irishman producer went on to claim he believes his two exes are “working together” on a smear campaign to win their respective custody battles. He argued:

“Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham, the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean. … Lauren and I are in the middle of a very contentious custody litigation, in which Lauren has made false allegations of abuse, though she has never filed a DVRO Request against me, because she knows she is not a victim of abuse.”

And added:

“If anyone is a victim of abuse in this relationship, it is me.”

Whoa!

As Perezcious readers know, Childers and Emmett split in 2017. The filmmaker moved on with the Vanderpump Rules star, going public with their relationship less than a year later. They welcomed their baby girl in March 2021, but split in November after the reality star alleged Randall “tackled” her and pushed her to the ground when she questioned his infidelity.

Related: Fans Think Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Pete Davidson & EmRata!

Randall is standing firm in his beliefs, yet again denying the allegations and slamming Lala for orchestrating a “smear campaign” to “sway their custody dispute.” After the Bravo personality’s allegations of abuse were publicized in a Los Angeles Times exposé in June, his representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly:

“The allegations in the Los Angeles Times story are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television.”

But this is certainly not what Lala feels! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday with a message seemingly bashing her ex and his new filing. The 32-year-old began by reminding her followers that sometimes victims settle with abusers (though it’s unclear exactly what lawsuit she was referencing), she wrote:

“It was not ‘dismissed,’ it was settled. There is a huge difference. What I’ve learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible — rather, they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced. An art that someone has conquered quite beautifully.”

She went on to presumably give Randall a piece of her mind, concluding:

“When the day comes that you crash and burn, you can try to blame everyone around you for your demise. And not if, but when that day comes — where your truth is revealed that you desperately tried to cover up — you will have to look in the mirror and know [that] no one did this to you but you.”

Oof. This obviously remains a very contentious situation. Hopefully, it can be resolved soon for the children’s sake.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Randall Emmett/LaLa Kent/Ambyr Childers/Instagram]