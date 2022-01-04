Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Has Serious Baby Daddy Issues!

Looks like Kanye West’s new lady has some co-parenting issues of her own.

As you may have heard, Ye was spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox in Miami over the weekend. According to a source for Us Weekly, he “wanted to get to know her better” after connecting through mutual friends. The insider said the duo was “having fun” on their “casual” New Year’s Day outing. Another source confirmed that the pair are “not serious” and the rapper, who was linked to model Vinetria last month, is just “living his best life” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

But are they getting closer thanks to common issues?

See, the Yeezys founder isn’t the only one going through a split. In fact, he and Julia apparently bonded over their recent breakups. Julia’s separation from ex-husband Peter Artemiev sounds pretty rocky.

Just before Christmas, the Uncut Gems star had some harsh words for her ex on her Instagram Story. She shared a pic of Artemiev with the caption:

“HAVE YOU SEEN THIS DEADBEAT DAD? He can be found at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.”

Ouch! The 31-year-old added:

“Please remind him that he has a child to take care of! Oh and if u chill w him knowing damn well he is a deadbeat alcoholic drug addict dad, you are not my friend and i will call you out too!!! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!”

In another post, Julia reflected:

“I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son f**ked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him. As a mother anyone could understand that. TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEAD BEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!!! It’s damn near 2022 how can u say u care about women and mothers and single mothers and ur out here enabling the behavior!!!”

She explained:

“This man would wake up at 4pm. My son goes to sleep at 7!!! Do better please!!! It’s the holidays have heart and see your kids!!!!!!! This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair.”

Something else Julia has in common with Ye? She doesn’t seem to give two effs what anyone else thinks!

When a follower suggested she would lose her acting career over the outburst, she responded:

“This is my son’s life we are talking about. I don’t give a f**k about my ‘acting career’! My son loves his dad. I’ve accepted that his Dad refuses to present and I’ve made peace with it but I’m sure as s**t gonna work the public!! This man is out the streets [sic] everyday!! He’s dangerous!”

For his part, her ex gave a statement to Page Six saying:

“I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

Looks like Artemiev is turning this into a he-said, she-said situation. We just hope it all works out in the best interest of their son.

It really puts things in perspective. Whatever other drama between Ye and Kim, at least they seem to have a peaceful co-parenting relationship. He isn’t a “deadbeat dad.” That has to be a plus for Julia.

What do YOU think of this possible new couple??

