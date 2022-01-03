Kanye West & Actress Julia Fox 'Are Dating,' Sources Say: 'They've Helped Each Other Recover Immensely'

Perhaps Kanye West is taking an idea straight out of Machine Gun Kelly‘s playbook here in his new bid to date a fox?! (Get it?! Ha!)

As we previously reported, the Stronger rapper was spotted going out on a swanky dinner date with actress Julia Fox down in Miami over the weekend. This follows Ye’s outing with an Instagram model just days before this public sighting with the Uncut Gems star.

But it’s Fox who may have a little more sticking power, if insiders are to be believed! And now, a second weekend dinner date — this one at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami Beach — has really solidified everything up to this point!

According to a source who spoke to Page Six about the Jesus Walks artist’s surprise second outing with the actress, it sounds like the pair is doing well early on in their courtship. Laying it all out there, the confidant explained that there is something to this twosome after two nights on the town, explaining (below):

“Julia and Ye are dating. They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

“Kindred spirits” in what way?! Not sure what that means but the idea of Kanye being around his kindred spirit is… something. Just saying!

Anyway, that seems like a pretty solid endorsement of their coupling, especially considering how early it is in the process. Plus, Ye has been recently linked to several other women, so the fact that he and Fox have already “helped each other recover” is noteworthy. Could these two wind up falling into a more serious relationship?!

Whatever the case, things appear to have come on pretty quickly for Ye and Fox. For one, recall how the duo was spotted at another hotspot, Carbone, earlier in the weekend. After that first outing, a source told TMZ that their connection was “nothing serious.” Clearly something changed if this new info is to be believed, especially after such a quick second date at Makoto!

Regarding the latest outing specifically, a second insider who was in attendance reported that West “kept his hoodie on the entire time,” very clearly trying to keep a low profile. Still, that didn’t stop at least a few employees of the high-end restaurant from being downright shocked at seeing Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband walk in the door:

“The hostesses were blown away that he just walked in.”

Honestly, we would be, too!

A third insider added one more interesting detail to the mix, too: fellow rapper Future was in attendance at Makoto to dine with Kanye and Julia, as well. A powerful dinner trio!

Future aside, though, we’re fascinated by Ye and Fox — did U see this coming, Perezcious readers?

Will they continue to connect on a deeper level?! Is this a quick rebound for both of ’em, or something more??

