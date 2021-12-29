Kanye West Appears To Be Moving On From Kim Kardashian With ANOTHER Model!

Move over, Vinetria — there’s a new model on Kanye West‘s arm! Or so it would appear, that is!

The 44-year-old Chicago-born rapper and music producer stepped out on Tuesday night down for a private event down in Houston, and he caught everyone’s eye because he was accompanied by a new, beautiful woman! Are you paying attention to this, Kim Kardashian?!

Related: Kim Shares Her Annual Family Christmas Photo Without Pete Davidson — Or Kanye

According to multiple social media posts, it appears as though Ye was in the south Texas city on Tuesday night in order to celebrate entrepreneur J Mulan‘s birthday bash. The A-list rapper rolled up to NBA star James Harden‘s restaurant, Thirteen, to show support for the social media star in celebrating the big day!

But more important than all that is who Kanye came with to the event, because he wasn’t alone!

Per TMZ, the Jesus Walks rapper stepped out with Instagram influencer and model Yasmine Lopez for the event, showing up with another social media influencer — RevoltTV talk show host Justin LaBoy — to hang out with the in crowd that night!

As you can see (below), Ye was the center of attention when he walked into the room — and J Mulan herself couldn’t help but fan-girl out about Kanye’s presence in the swanky eatery to celebrate during the party:

Wow!

Another video at the scene captured a separate angle of Ye and Yasmine as they walked through the place, with all eyes on them and all hands on deck to come show love:

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Well then!

Looks like a lot of fun for Yeezy, who is very much the center of attention at that hotspot judging by those clips! And Lopez is no slouch herself, boasting more than one million Instagram followers and 300,000 Twitter followers of her own!

Then again, when you post pics like this (below) all the time, that certainly helps:

Damn!!

Now she’s got our attention. LOLz!!

Related: Kim Kardashian Shares Family Christmas Photos Without Kanye West — Or Pete Davidson!

Of course, this follows the end of his short-lived relationship with Vinetria, another young model who was one of the prior women linked to the Chicago native following his split from the SKIMS founder. Yeezy has also previously been linked to model Irina Shayk, too, so it’s becoming very clear he’s got something for those who walk the catwalk!

Then again, the one-time presidential candidate was just in the news for having bought a new house right around the corner from his estranged wife’s old place. Perhaps Kanye wanted to step back from his association with Kim in that regard, and get out from under some of that negative press by showing the world he has moved on with yet another hot younger model?!

Just asking!

What do U make of Kanye’s newest apparent attraction, Perezcious readers?! Share your thoughts about everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Yasmine Lopez/Instagram]