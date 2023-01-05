Julia Fox Makes Andy Cohen Uncomfortable In WILD WWHL Appearance!

Things got wild and slightly awkward between Andy Cohen and Julia Fox!

The 32-year-old actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday. While talking about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at one point, Andy realized the actress was barely looking at him throughout the interview and asked if she was trying to get her “good side” by keeping her face away from him. And as you can imagine, the Uncut Gems star’s answer was hilarious:

“I’m honestly just looking at myself in this TV.”

When Andy told her “to be in the moment” and look at him, she replied:

“I know, but I look so good!”

LOLz! What else do we expect, this is Julia Fox! Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Based on what happened during the RHOSLC conversation, you can pretty much get the gist of how the rest of the appearance went! It seemed like Andy was thrown off his game, even struggling to even interact with Julia! The momma of one did shareshe was struggling with her anxiety before the interview and even smoked some weed to help calm her nerves. But Andy? He seemed very uncomfortable the entire time!

In one instance, Julia shared she met Leah McSweeney through Alcoholics Anonymous, and the RHONY star became her sponsor. While the Kanye West‘s ex soon realized that wasn’t the best idea and axed Leah from the role, they’ve remained good friends since then. That’s when the host brought up if she really went out with Drake – to which she responded:

“Maybe… Shouldn’t have given me that shot.”

Becoming confused, Andy tripped over his words and awkwardly replied:

“I guess you’re drinking now. Not my business.”

While laughing, Julia answered:

“No, the AA didn’t work out. I thought that was obvious.”

So f**king awk!! Andy commented one last sentence though, before quickly moving on to a new topic:

“Your own journey, so God bless you.”

Towards the end of the ep, Andy suggested the actress try a “cocktail” or something more “chill” instead of smoking weed before she came back to the show — and you can see how that landed (below):

Elsewhere in the interview, Julia told Andy she would be willing to join RHONY depending on how she connected with the new cast:

“It’s a tough question because I don’t know what the new girls are giving. So I’d kind of have to just feel it out a little bit and if I think we can vibe than yeah, totally, why not?”

Apparently, though, Julia claimed a producer reached out to her about joining the reality series after she became friends with Leah, but it ended up not being the right time for her:

“But, you know, never say never!”

It would definitely be inneresting to see Julia in the Real Housewives franchise! Although we’d guess she’s got less of a chance after this nearly disastrous interview with Cohen.

Another highlight?? Kim Kardashian‘s name being dropped! When someone asked if she and the SKIMS creator crossed paths since her breakup with Ye, Julia said they did – somewhat:

“I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year and I have been in the same room as Kim, but we’ve never spoken about anything. It was a very big room, so I was here and she was here. That was it.”

Reactions to her WWHL appearance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]