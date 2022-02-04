Julia Fox Finally Addresses Rumors She Secretly Dated Drake Before Kanye West Romance

Julia Fox is clearing the air about what really went down with Drake! Well, kind of…

In case you missed it, Page Six reported last month that the 32-year-old actress had a “hot-and-heavy secret romance” with the Hotline Bling artist in early 2020 after her relationship with future baby daddy Peter Artemiev fizzled out the first time around. Per the outlet’s sources, they first connected on Instagram as Drake slid into her DMs to compliment her on her 2019 movie, Uncut Gems. The twosome then met up in New York City in February 2020 and grabbed drinks at a hotspot in the area. From there, things progressed between them. The 35-year-old even gave “her two of the famed Birkin bags, which cost from $20,000 up to $500,000” at one point! (Sound familiar?)

However, their whirlwind relationship ended up being short-lived since Fox eventually reunited with Artemiev, and the two had a child. Of course, that didn’t last, and two years later she formed an “instant connection” with Kanye West — you know, Drake’s on-again, off-again nemesis.

The momma of one really has an interesting dating history so far, huh?! But according to Julia, it’s not as exciting as reports have made it out to seem! During an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast Friday, she addressed the rumors that she had a fling with Drake before dating Kanye, insisting that everything was blown out of proportion. The model said:

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

“Nothing really happened.” “I wouldn’t say that we were dating.” Oh man, this is barely a denial. Who is she kidding with this??

Oh, right… Kanye…

At the time Julia’s history with Drake came out, sources said Ye was “not thrilled” about this little chapter of her past.

As you know, the rappers previously were embroiled in a bitter rivalry for years, but they seemingly squashed their beef after performing together at a concert to free the imprisoned co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang Larry Hoover back in November. Kanye and Drake also posted videos on their social media that showed the Degrassi alum’s arm around the father-of-four’s neck.

Fox also addressed the rappers’ ceasefire on her podcast — and claimed that she immediately told her beau about her history with Drake:

“I feel like they’ve squashed their issues. Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

She then added:

“That was fully 2020, like, two years ago.”

Hmmm…

Okay, is anyone buying what Julia is saying about her relationship — or lack thereof — with Drake? Just saying, it seems like she tried to downplay the situation just a little bit to us. And considering he tends to have a habit of putting his exes on blast as of late, we would not be surprised if she held back here so no more drama gets stirred up right now.

Despite all of the chatter about her hooking up with the Jesus Walks artist’s former archenemies, things between Julia and Kanye have been seemingly going strong. Most recently, the duo celebrated her birthday in NYC, where he gifted the podcast host and her friends some Birkin bags. History repeating itself there! A source dished to E! News about how their romance has progressed:

“Kanye is really into Julia and they have been inseparable recently. When they are not together in person, they are communicating all day. He is really enjoying her company and likes her spirit. Kanye thinks Julia brings out his creativity and loves having her around. He has expressed he loves her vibe.”

We’ll have to see if her response to the Drake rumors will burst the happy bubble surrounding Juliye’s relationship right now! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe something more was going on between Julia and Drake? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

