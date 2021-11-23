Julianne Hough Has A New Guy & They Are Already Looking Steamier Than Her & Brooks Laich!

Brooks WHO?!

Julianne Hough is doing her thing with a new man in her life, roughly a year after she finalized her divorce from former NHL hockey pro Brooks Laich! The Dancing with the Stars star was spotted on Friday in El Lay sharing a big hug and a loooooooong kiss with model Charlie Wilson. And judging by the pics, it looks as though the 33-year-old dancer has totally forgotten about her ex! As she should!

In the new snapshots, the blonde bombshell can be seen keeping things uber-casual in a brown teddy jacket with loose gray sweats and a cropped top. Charlie, who is represented by Ursula Wiedmann Models, kept things just as low-key himself, rocking red sweats and a green t-shirt.

Upon meeting up on the sidewalk outside the lunch spot, the duo gave each other a big hug, before the 6’3″ tattooed hunk went in to lock lips! Awww!

Honestly, it’s great to see Julianne happy and interested in a new man. Things ended badly with Laich, so to see her having moved on like this is refreshing! And fun! And Charlie ain’t so bad to look at, either. LOLz!

