Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Calls Cops On Fiancé After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Angelina Pivarnick and her new fiancé are off to a rough start…

On Wednesday, PageSix obtained a police report stating the 37-year-old MTV star called police after an alleged domestic violence incident between herself and Vinny Tortorella. The report detailed that after cops arrived on scene, Angelina declined to press charges against her man. An FOIA request also stated a “criminal investigatory record” was made due to the altercation.

Despite the scary situation, though, the Jersey Shore alum’s attorney James Leonard Jr. confirmed to the outlet that the police were called, but didn’t say much else in light of what exactly went down:

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Vinny’s lawyer also chimed in, asking for privacy in the matter — and they confirmed the wedding is very much still ON:

“My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”

So many questions with so few answers…

But we might get more info on the next season of Family Reunion! A source told the outlet on Wednesday that the couple are currently filming for the reality show:

“Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another and they are both actively filming Jersey Shore Season 7 that will air in the fall.”

In case you need a refresher, Angelina and Vinny actually got engaged ON THE SHOW last season, which premiered in April. He popped the question at a party celebrating his girlfriend’s divorce — talk about a wild place to ask for someone’s hand in marriage, but leave it to the Jersey Shore crew to take things to the next level!

The couple still have a while to sort out their issues before they get hitched, though, as Angelina dished to People last week she’s taking things slow this go-around:

“I’m taking my time right now. Listen, I was with Chris for five years, so that didn’t work out. It’s hard. I don’t really think I want to do a big wedding ever again. That’s done. If I’m going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we’re just taking our time.”

Hopefully their situation will only look up from here. We wish them the best!

