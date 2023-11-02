Vanessa Hudgens Drops BIG Deets On Cole Tucker Engagement -- Will She Take His Name??

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up more about her engagement to fiancé Cole Tucker!

On Thursday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 34-year-old actress was asked about her wedding and bachelorette party, and revealed some of her plans of her upcoming nuptials! Host Hoda Kotb was the first to speak up when she referred to Vanessa as “Mrs. T” — and since she broached the subject, why not? She asked Vanessa straight up if she planned on taking her man’s last name.

The High School Musical star seemed bright and cheery when she excitedly replied:

“I’m probably going to take it. Like, professionally, it’s obviously going to stay the same. But yeah, Mrs. T!”

Aww!

Vanessa Tucker has a great ring to it! It’s wonderful to see how happy she is over the future name change. She also shared some more of her excitement when talking about her ICONIC funeral-themed bachelorette party. The Princess Switch alum said:

“I told my girlfriends to dress for my funeral. Because it was like death to my single self, death to Hudgens … I was like ‘let’s do it, but let’s really do it’ … I sent them photos of like, chic funeral wear.”

Death to Hudgens! Long live Mrs. Tucker!

So fun! Everything fit together so well since it was right in the middle of the spooky season. Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

We can’t wait to see what the future Mr. and Mrs. T have planned for their actual wedding ceremony. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]