Alyssa Milano Gets DRAGGED For Trying To Raise Money Online For Son’s Baseball Trip!

Alyssa Milano should’ve thought twice before posting this!

The Charmed alum is taking heat online after sharing a link to a GoFundMe page she set up to raise $10,000 for her 12-year-old son Milo‘s baseball trip to Cooperstown. Sharing the link on X (Twitter) on Thursday, the actress explained:

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

On the fundraiser’s page — which she seemingly created using her married name and which will benefit her husband, David Bugliari — the team notes the funds will go directly toward “travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families.” Extra money might also be used for “pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

Related: Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk CONFIRMS Tan France Feud

So far, they’ve actually managed to raise more than $7K, as of this writing. Not bad — especially considering Alyssa is getting ROASTED for daring to post this! See it in full (below):

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Across social media, fans are furious that the Sundays at Tiffany’s alum — whom they’re all presuming to be very well off — is asking strangers for money. And especially when it doesn’t look like she’s pitched in ANY herself! What?! TMZ did some digging and her name reportedly doesn’t appear as a donor (unless she went anonymous, of course). Jeez.

Hitting back at the request for cash, critics argued online:

“Alyssa Milano is fundraising from random people to pay for her son and friends to go on a trip. How out of touch can you be?” “Why isn’t Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself? Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries.” “Has it occurred to anyone that Alyssa Milano put up that post just for attention, period?”

Ouch!

One kind troll even forked over 5 bucks for the team — but listed their name as “DoesntAlyssa HaveEnoughMoney.” LOLz!

Speaking of money, plenty of others are pointing out that the actress has an estimated net worth of… $10 MILLION! Damn! On top of that, her hubby’s a talent agent, so he likely has a ton of wealthy connections, too! And yet they’re turning to fans for donations! That said, some are sticking up for the performer, with one person pointing out:

“This is what literally every travel baseball or other kids sports team does, including ones with kids who have rich parents. This is not hard to understand.” “There is something seriously wrong with people who are yelling at Alyssa Milano for trying to raise money for a little league team. How much do you think Milano gets from Who’s the Boss streaming rights? We just went thru a damn strike about all this.”

It’s a fair point. Net worth isn’t the full picture, and the net worth numbers available online may not be anywhere close to being actually true. But it’s still wild to see a Hollywood A-lister out here asking for this kinda money from fans — especially without acknowledging her privilege or how others have it much worse! So, to that end, we can understand why so many are upset! Though, FWIW, the team’s been raising money for this trip since last May, so she held out for quite a while before going to the internet for help.

So far, Alyssa’s yet to react to any of the controversy, but we bet she’s not thrilled with the viral response! Thoughts?! Do YOU think it was crazy of her to post the donation link?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Alyssa Milano/Instagram]