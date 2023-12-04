Surprise! Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Tie The Knot On The Beach In Mexico!

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially Mr. and Mrs.!

On Sunday, suspicions of the couple’s status were at an all time high when a screenshot supposedly from the actress’ manager’s private Instagram went viral on X (Twitter). The photo showed the 34-year-old standing alongside Evan Hainey wearing a GORG white Galia Lahav gown on the sunny beaches of Mexico. The caption of the post read:

“Congratulations @vanessahudgens & @cotuck on your beautiful wedding this weekend! Love to see you both soo happy!”

Considering Evan’s account is private, and all fans had to go on was this one grab, it left everyone with a lot of questions. Another piece of evidence pointing in the direction of a possible matrimony was Vanessa’s High School Musical bestie Monique Coleman posting a photo of a beach sunset to her Stories that looked a lot like the location the photo was set in. So perhaps loved ones were descending for a ceremony??

But now, the confusion is over!! Sources speaking to People have officially confirmed that Vanessa and her baseball playing man are husband and wife! The insider dished that she and Cole officially tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday. There, they were surrounded by friends and family. Aww!!

We can’t wait to see all the AH-Mazing pics we’re sure the couple will share with us in due time. Until then, we hope they have a marvelous honeymoon and many more happy years to come! So happy for these two!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]