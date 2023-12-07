Vanessa Hudgens Dishes Details About Her Outside The Box 'Jungle' Wedding!

Vanessa Hudgens‘ wedding was everything she wanted — and almost none of it was typical!

In a new Vogue article following her nuptials with her MLB star partner Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum broke down how their February engagement turned into a magical ceremony just 10 months later. And it was no easy feat! In the interview, which dropped on Wednesday, the actress explained:

“The planning process was definitely overwhelming. I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part.”

The 34-year-old didn’t like the idea of a classic beach, barn, or ballroom venue — she wanted something totally different that would speak to her avant-gardé style — and she found just what she was looking for in the Mayan jungles of Mexico.

Guests were trekked out 45-minutes into the jungle for the ceremony, but the Spring Breakers alum knew it was worth every second of the trip. The jungles of Tulum weren’t the only thing she fell in love with upon her first view, though. According to Vanessa, she fell in love with Cole all over again as she walked down the aisle and saw him in his suit standing at the altar. Calling it “the most emotional moment” of her life, she said:

“I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor.”

Aww!

The intimate ceremony was attended by 100 of the pair’s family members and closest friends and celebrations only lasted until 11pm, but the new Mrs. Tucker couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out. She described the entire venue as feeling “like a set” while they were surrounded by nature, with “bouquets of flowers hanging from the trees above”.

Cole even took it upon himself to mix a special playlist for their friend who DJ’d the event, and added in an original song for the night called Cole and V. After all the dancing was over, guests ended the night with pizza and grilled cheese for dinner. Sweet!

Looking back on her wedding night, Vanessa said the weekend was “magical” — and that she even took guests’ phones away so they’d live in the moment:

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life. I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away … Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

Ch-ch-check out some snapshots from Vanessa and Cole’s big day (below):

Just gorgeous! We’re sending HUGE congratulations to the happy couple, we’re so glad to hear their wedding was everything they dreamed it would be! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]