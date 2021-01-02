Watch Justin Bieber Cover Up ALL His Tattoos For The New Anyone Music Video!

It takes quite a bit of time to cover up ALL of Justin Bieber‘s tattoos… but time, he has!

The Canadian crooner sat down in the makeup chair ahead of his Anyone music video shoot this week with a purpose: to cover up all of his many tattoos across his arms, chest, back, and anywhere else they might be so as to come off with completely clean skin ahead of the shoot!

The Biebs himself shared a little bit of insight into the process on Friday when he took to Instagram with a very cool time lapse video informing everybody that there would be “no tattoos” for the video!

As you can see (below), his makeup artist was putting in all kinds of extra work to make things absolutely perfect for the singer, and the shoot:

Wow!

So much work!

But as you can see from the video itself (below), it was worth it!

Looks great!

If you didn’t know, you’d never know! Ya know?!

LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram/YouTube]