If you liked Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande‘s Rain On Me, then you will love Rina Sawayama‘s LUCID.

The song was created by the same producer, BloodPop, and it feels like it could be a part two of Rain On Me.

If you need some exuberant, joyous pop – then this is for you!

The gays will love this! Guaranteed!

