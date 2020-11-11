Brian Austin Green Source Blames Parenting Drama On Megan Fox Being 'Difficult'!

The blame game continues between bitter exes Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

We’ve watched the former couple’s separation go from amicable to straight-up MESSY over the last few months, with tensions reaching new heights over Halloween weekend when the 90210 alum ticked his baby momma off by including their 4-year-old son Journey in a seemingly innocent Instagram post. Megan accused him of exploiting the kids to pose as a better father, and his other exes agreed with her!

Now, a source with knowledge about the pair’s current dynamic is speaking out — and if that social media drama didn’t already give you a hint, the insider confirmed things between BAG and Megan have definitely taken “a turn for the worse.” No kidding!

Placing emphasis on Fox’s part in all of this, the insider divulged to Us Weekly:

“Megan and Brian have taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place. She can be very hot and cold, hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with.”

Inneresting. We’ve only seen her go full Jennifer’s Body on him ONE TIME since the split, and it seemed like gurl had some backup. Painting her as some kind of irrational monster seems a little far-fetched to us at the moment.

It’s worth noting that despite Meg’s alleged shortcomings, Brian’s immature social media behavior — like the time he shaded Meg’s new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on IG just to be petty — doesn’t exactly make him sound easy to deal with either. Just saying!

Speaking of the new pair, the confidant added that the Transformers star’s romance with MGK “was an issue for Brian” but “then it wasn’t.” However, it has become “more sensitive” as of late. What’s the difference? Is it how much they’re talking about this as a longterm relationship?? Hmm…

However, the 47-year-old’s mixed feelings aren’t getting in the couple’s way. The source confirms:

“Despite the issues with Brian, Megan and MGK are still going strong.”

Last we heard, the Bloody Valentine artist had been recently introduced to his girlfriend’s kids, including sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6, and the two were in serious talks about planning a future together.

As we mentioned up top, this update comes shortly after Fox blasted Green on the ‘gram after he posted a Halloween photo of their youngest child. The Transformers actress questioned why Journey wasn’t cropped out of the shot, claiming that it was a tactic used to position himself as the better parent. In the comments section, she wrote:

“I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green took down the original image and re-uploaded it with Journey cropped out. But that didn’t stop his ex Vanessa Mercil from chiming in, siding with Megan, and shading the heck out of his fishy behavior! The General Hospital star wrote:

“Like I said….The Truth always comes out in the end….”

After taking some time to cool off, Brian addressed his followers and thanked them for supporting him through the social media spat. But despite trying to act cool as a cucumber, a different source recently told People the drama is far from over behind the scenes:

“They are struggling to get along and have been for a while.”

So, what’s it going to take? Less hot-headed energy from Megan and a bit more immaturity from Brian? Serious parental counseling on both ends? It could be a combination of those, and then some!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]