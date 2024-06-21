Insiders Sounding Alarm On Justin Timberlake's 'Depleted' Image & 'Bad Reputation In Hollywood' After DWI Arrest!

Justin Timberlake‘s ego took a massive hit after his DWI arrest earlier this week in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 43-year-old singer was supposed to be in the news for only good things with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour set to sweep across the globe this summer, but that’s not how it has played out. Instead, he’s not only facing the long arm of the law with these drunk driving allegations, but he’s also facing endless criticism of his stalled-out career.

It’s that last point which has apparently been especially rough. Per Page Six, industry insiders are right now sounding the alarm that JT’s star power ain’t what it used to be. And even though he’s been part of some iconic things in the past — including the Mickey Mouse Club and *NSYNC, obviously — some are warning that the future isn’t nearly as bright.

Late on Thursday, one source spoke to that outlet about Jessica Biel‘s husband in extremely unflattering terms. They started by saying:

“He’s got a bit of an ego.”

Oof!

And that matters because the popularity of his recent projects hasn’t backed up the alleged ego — in fact, those same insiders are claiming that his ego is now floundering after major career upheavals and a lack of recent success to really back it up. Uh-oh!

The argument they made to Page Six goes like this: the album he released earlier this year didn’t do well, nor has the tour sold out, and the combination of those probs along with the DWI arrest has pushed Timberlake to a serious low point. Everything I Thought It Was became his first solo project NOT to go to number one since Justified way back in 2002 when it was released in March. And ticket sales for the Forget Tomorrow World Tour just aren’t filling arenas! Sensing the decline, the insider shed light on how Hollywood is now looking at Timberlake:

“The album didn’t do too well, and I don’t see Justin getting big acting roles right now. I just think Justin has a bad reputation in Hollywood as a bit of a jerk and a pain in the ass.”

And they summed up the decline like this:

“His golden boy image is definitely depleted.”

Damn!

In fact, his biggest success lately has come from voicing a character in the Trolls franchise! The latest of those movies, Trolls Band Together, even saw him reunite with *NSYNC and release Better Place — the boy band’s first single in more than 20 years. But that’s not where Timberlake had seen himself years after doing flicks like the Social Network and hoping for an Oscar nom for that role. He didn’t get it — co-star Jesse Eisenberg did — and things have unraveled a bit since. In the end, the source was incredibly critical of the boy band alum:

“There have been rumors around Justin’s behavior for a long time. Maybe the bubble was about to burst and this was the pin that pricked the bubble.”

And their final observation about the DWI arrest really puts a capper on it:

“In today’s world you have to be really dumb to drink and drive. Justin is showing off a side that I don’t think a lot of people knew about.”

Daaaaamn. They did not hold back in reading him for filth!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do U think Justin’s ego is reeling after a string of career mis-fires and the shocking arrest this week?? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

