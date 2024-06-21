Justin Timberlake Is Also Dealing With THIS Major Financial Blow Amid Tour Ticket Problems & DWI Arrest!

Justin Timberlake hasn’t had an easy time of it in any way lately.

Not only is the pop star the focal point of the entertainment world right now after being arrested on a DWI charge in Sag Harbor, New York earlier this week, but he’s also dealing with some serious business issues. As we’ve been reporting, the low ticket sales and lack of sellouts worldwide for shows on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour are one of the problems. And another? He just took a HUGE haircut on trying to sell off a property he owns outside Nashville!

According to the US Sun, Timberlake was finally able to sell off a 127-acre rural Tennessee property just a couple weeks ago. The final sale price was $8 million — which is a TON of money to normal people like us. But to Timberlake, it represents a massive price drop from what he wanted! That outlet reports the Mickey Mouse Club alum actually put the property up for sale last August and set the bidding at $10 million. But nobody wanted it! It sat on the market for ten months before he was forced to cut $2 million off the price and finally found a buyer. Ouch!

Obviously, this property news alone would be just one of those things — the real estate market can be tough. But in the context of Timberlake’s recent actions and current status, it’s a BIG deal! He’s been under a ton of pressure to sell tickets to his world tour, which includes stops in Chicago this weekend, and later this month at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

And yet concert goers haven’t really jumped at the chance to buy tix. Per that same outlet, thousands of tickets are available still for both the Chicago and New York shows. Oh, and Timberlake’s own website acknowledges that his tour has had not a single sellout in ANY country that is hosting one of his shows. Damn! This ain’t no Eras Tour, y’all!!

There are still a lot of questions as to whether he will even be able to perform some of those Forget Tomorrow dates. Most notably, his court appearance on this week’s DWI charge coincides with the first date of the European leg of the tour. Timberlake and his team appear set on pressing ahead and making the most of the series of shows, but there is definitely a cloud hanging over it. And these real estate woes seriously popped up at the worst time! When it rains, it pours, as they say… Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

