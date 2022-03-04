Justin Timberlake Celebrates Jessica Biel’s Milestone 40th Birthday!

Everyone wish Jessica Biel a happy birthday!

The actress celebrated her 40th in the company of family, and her hubby Justin Timberlake made sure to commemorate the milestone appropriately.

He posted an adorable pic to Instagram of the couple decked out in some outrageous fashion (wig, giant sunglasses, lots of jewelry) with the simple caption:

“MOOD: 40 AF “

Over on his IG Story, the singer added an even sweeter message, reposting the pic and writing:

“Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties… you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day. “

Awww!

The 7th Heaven alum shared some behind-the-scenes celebration pics, as well. They included a throwback of birthdays past with JT and an adorable sign (“Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!!!”) decorated by her two sons Silas and Phineas from the present occasion.

In her caption, she reflected:

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with and with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

So sweet!

We join everyone else in her life by wishing Jessica a very happy birthday — we hope this year is the best yet!

[Image via WENN]