OMFG! Justin Timberlake DECLINED Lance Bass’ FaceTime Call In Awkward TikTok Prank!

Sorry, Lance Bass, but Justin Timberlake cannot come to the phone right now!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer took to TikTok to share a video in which he attempted to prank his fellow *NSYNC band members by completing the “I’m too busy” challenge. In case you have no idea what we’re talking about here, the move involves Bass calling them up on FaceTime but then immediately saying he is too busy to talk at the moment before asking to call them back later and hanging up. Sounds hilarious, right?!

Related: Justin Timberlake Sends ‘Love’ To Ex Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing!

Many celebs hopped on the trend, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, who prank-called some of their very famous friends earlier this year. Of course, they left a lot of folks feeling pretty much confused and surprised by the interaction. Jennifer Lawrence didn’t even believe it was a real phone call! In case you missed it, take a look at their video (below):

Now, Lance has decided to give it a try! While he successfully tricked Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, it appears Justin seemingly had the last laugh, as the 40-year-old actor actually declined his bandmate’s call. Ouch, that’s rough! Bass reacted to the diss at the moment, saying:

“What the f**k!”

Apparently, JT is just a little busier than you! He also captioned the awkward video with some hashtags that referenced the rejection, writing:

“They just won’t leave me alone! Don’t they know how busy I am?? Jeez. #DidYouJustDenyMe?? #BoyBandWars #TooBusy.”

FYI, the Insatiable alum also dialed JC Chasez, but it turned out they were sitting right next to each other. So it doesn’t really count! Ch-ch-check out the awkward clip (below):

TOO FUNNY!

In the comments section, plenty of social media users point out the seemingly shady move made by Justin. One person wrote:

“Are yall still close with Justin? I mean I know he didn’t pick up but that doesn’t mean yall don’t keep in touch. just curious.”

To which Lance explained:

“Lol. We are still close. Brothers forever!”

Riiiight, LOLz! Another person commented:

“Justin turned the joke around on you poor Lance.”

And the musician jokingly replied back with:

“Add psychic to his resume.”

Perhaps, Joey or Chris gave him a little heads up about Bass’ social media schemes?! Or Justin was just way too busy catching up on the latest news about ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle?! Let us know the verdict when you can, Lance!

Reactions to his TikTok fail, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]