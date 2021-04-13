Stylist Claims Justin Timberlake 'Insisted On' Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction In Bid To Outdo Britney Spears!

It’s been 17 years, but the hits just keep on comin’ as far as Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson‘s infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show performance is concerned.

Over the weekend, the stylist who prepped Janet’s look for that infamous “wardrobe malfunction” moment came forward, claiming it was JT who allegedly pushed for it all to happen!

Related: Britney Spears Honors Jamie Lynn’s 30th Birthday With A JT Throwback Picture!

Speaking to Page Six in a report published Sunday, stylist Wayne Scot Lukas reported Timberlake allegedly wanted to “outdo” ex Britney Spears, who of course had shocked the world just months before thanks to her on-stage kiss with Madonna at the VMAs.

Lukas claimed the Man of the Woods singer wanted to go bigger:

“[Justin] insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal. Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string. But the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

And while Timberlake infamously called what happened on stage that fateful day a “wardrobe malfunction,” Lukas straight-up calls bull s**t!

The stylist alleged:

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”

WOW!!!

This definitely puts a new spin on a 17-year-old story! Now, to be totally transparent, Lukas also revealed he’s working on a tell-all book about his time styling for celebs in the fashion and show biz realms. Sooooo, maybe we can be a little skeptical about his motives, ya know?! But still…

Related: Can Justin Timberlake Even BE Cancelled??

He noted Timberlake’s recent publicly apology to Janet is part of what encouraged him to come forward with what he said is the true story here. He also spoke highly of Janet herself, alleging she’s “already” forgiven JT, and explaining (below):

“Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago. … I’ll never throw her under the bus. She’s my friend and is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked for. There’s nothing shady about her.”

Still, other sources are already coming out with claims contrary to Lukas’ bombshell allegation here. One anonymous insider summed up their denial of the stylist’s claims simply by saying:

“It feels like Wayne is now trying to sell a book.”

That’s certainly possible! What do U make of this new report, Perezcious readers? Think there’s something to the super-stylist’s allegations?! Or is Lukas really just “trying to sell a book” and it’s all nonsense??

Sound OFF with your opinion on the wardrobe malfunction and its ongoing aftermath even 17 years later down in the comment section (below)…

[Image via DJDM/WENN/YouTube]