Justin Timberlake Pauses Texas Concert To Point Out Fan In Need Of Help! Watch!

Justin Timberlake Can’t Stop the Feeling… that a fan at his show needs help!

On Saturday, the *NSYNC alum took his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. And mid-performance, he completely paused to point out a fan in the audience who apparently looked like they were in need of medical attention! In an attendee’s clip that’s gone viral on TikTok, J.T. abruptly snaps out of his Cry Me A River performance to point out a fan in the crowd to his security team. He says into his mic:

“House lights up, thank you! Sorry everybody one second, one second. We need some assistance right here about five rows back.”

After seemingly getting a thank you from the fan, he says:

“Are we okay? No problem. Okay, we’re okay!”

Watch the viral moment (below):

Good on him for pausing! We all know how things have sadly gone before at concerts.

Per an eyewitness via TMZ, the fan was checked out by staffers and eventually returned to their seat. Paramedics were not called.

Reactions, Perezious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Justin Timberlake/YouTube]