Kaia Gerber Posts SEXY AF Birthday Pic Of Jacob Elordi After Saying Their Relationship Is More Than 'Lust'

Kaia Gerber knows how to post a sexy pic on Instagram.

Take, for example, this photo with her dog.

Yes, there’s a dog there.

But over the weekend the model (and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford) used those photo skills not for herself but on her “love,” Jacob Elordi, as a way of wishing him a happy birthday!

Not that the Euphoria actor needs help looking dreamy, but combine those sizzling looks with Kaia’s eye — and the fact the photo seems to be of the hunk lying naked in bed first thing in the morning — and you have one heck of a steamy pic!

YOWZA! Right??

This is only the second time Kaia has posted a pic of her beau online, the first being when they went IG official in a couples costume on Halloween.

These two have more in common than the camera absolutely loving them. They both are rapidly rising stars and, based on their IG feeds, avid film buffs.

Kaia said in a Vogue interview last month:

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

Man, that doesn’t speak well for her last famous BF, SNL star Pete Davidson.

She even seemed to imply this was her first experience with romantic “love” as opposed to just lust, saying:

“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Well, we can happily say this photo puts both love AND lust on display.

