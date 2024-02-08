Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares Rare Look At Her Newborn Twins -- After Saying She Wants More Kids?!?!

Kailyn Lowry still has baby fever — even after giving birth to her sixth and seventh child!

Last month, the Teen Mom alum confirmed she welcomed her twins, a daughter and a son whose names we don’t know yet, with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kailyn has been open about the traumatic birth experience, in which she had to watch her newborn babies spend some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after being born five weeks early.

But now that they are at home, Kailyn is giving fans a rare peek at her little ones. She took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to share an adorable snapshot of her snuggling with one of her twins. For the caption, the reality star simply put a bunch of emojis. Check it out (below):

Perezcious readers know that Kailyn and Elijah are parents to a 1-year-old son, Rio, too. The MTV personality is also a mom to 14-year-old son Isaac, 10-year-old son Lincoln, 6-year-old son Lux, and 3-year-old son Creed. So on top of having newborn twins, she has a full house! But Kailyn appears to be enjoying every second of it!

In fact, she is enjoying it so much that she already wants to have more kids! However, the podcast host got her tubes tied to prevent any future pregnancies immediately after the birth of her babies — something that makes her “so sad” now. On her Barely Famous podcast, Kailyn said she really wants to give her daughter a sister:

“I just got my tubes tied, and I’m so sad. It’s like a bittersweet feeling because the one thing that I would’ve always wanted if I had a girl was to have another one because I never got close to my sister growing up and I always loved seeing sisters who are best friends. So that’s the one [thing] that I wish I could’ve given my daughter a sister.”

She continued:

“I know people are like, ‘Kail, you’re insane. You should be happy you have a girl,’ and I’d be happy if I had all boys. I wouldn’t care. But if I was gonna have a girl, I would want her to have a little best friend.”

Despite getting her tubes tied, it sounds like the momma still wants to expand her family. Could Kail be exploring other options in the future? We’ll see. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

