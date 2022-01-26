Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard REMOVED His Big Toenail!!!

We feel like this may fall under the category of TMI!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Kristen Bell touched on an inneresting fun fact about her husband Dax Shepard, revealing that he enjoys taking matters into his own hands when it comes to certain medical things. She joked of the 47-year-old Armchair Expert podcast host:

“He likes to do it himself. He’s a really DIY-er when it comes to medical stuff.”

Yeah, that is probably not the best idea at times! In one particular instance, the 41-year-old actress recalled Shepard trying to play doctor in the middle of their bathroom and remove his dead big toenail that he had been suffering from for years:

“The other day I walk into the bathroom, he is attempting to Dremel his toenail off. His has a real, industrial Dremel that you use for outside yard work.”

Ouch! Please don’t try this by yourself at home, kids! Thankfully, Bell quickly convinced her hubby to swap the power tool for a smaller and less dangerous one that she uses to remove acrylics from her nails:

“I said, ‘Hi, bud, can I at least switch this Dremel for my nail Dremel?’”

Smart and probably more effective! With a laugh, the Veronica Mars alum then added that Shepard welcomed her safer suggestion, responding:

“He said, ‘Oh yeah, this will work so much better for the sides!’”

Bell also confirmed that the comedian’s at-home procedure worked, and he no longer has a big toenail. However, she apparently does not mind at all! Jimmy Kimmel quipped about Shepard:

“You know you’re headed for life with a crazy old man, right?”

To which the Frozen star replied:

“But he’s so fun and he’s so wonderful, Jimmy, I don’t care. I don’t need toe… who needs toenails in a partner? When you’re on a dating app, it’s not like you’re like, ‘Must have toenails!’ Who cares?”

True! It’s definitely not something that we immediately think we’ll have to worry about on Hinge or whatever dating app! Ch-ch-check out Kristen’s entire interview with Kimmel (below):

As you know, the couple has never been shied away from speaking out about what’s happening in their lives — no matter how weird it may be! Previously, Bell shared that Shepard willingly nursed from her breast in order to help clear out a clogged milk duct when she was suffering from mastitis after giving birth. Awww!!! In a segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show called Momsplaining, she said:

“I said to my husband, ‘I just need you to suck this out.’ We could talk about it. We could be weird about it or you could just go ahead and nurse. He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love.”

Wow! Dax really isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty with these medical treatments, huh! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

