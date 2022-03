KAMAUU is taking us way back in time!

Remember the late ’90s and early 2000s with the neo soul explosion?

We LOVED that time and he is giving us peak that in MANGO, a stunning duet with Adeline.

This song is real. Real instruments. Real lyrics. Real good.

An instant classic!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from KAMAUU!

And CLICK HERE to check out more from Adeline!