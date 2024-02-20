Two Young Adults Charged With Murder In Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Two suspects have been charged in the horrifying Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting.

Nearly one week after the fatal shooting, 18-year-old Dominic Miller of Kansas City and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown are both facing second-degree murder charges in addition to two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the news in a press conference on Tuesday, telling KSHB:

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day. While we’re not there yet, we’re going to get there. We are not done yet.”

Police added they knew the two were involved in the shootings almost immediately after the disaster, and that Mays was actually charged on Saturday. However, he requested the case be sealed at the time. However, on Tuesday the court unsealed the charges. Miller was charged on Monday night.

Jean added that gunfire from Miller’s weapon are believed to be responsible for Lisa Lopez-Galvan’s death.

Both Miller and Mays are being held on a $1 million bond. See more details (below):

[Image via LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube]