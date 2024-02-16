Taylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Woman Killed In Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Taylor Swift stepped up big for a family in need and a couple of children in mourning.

As we’ve been reporting, Kansas City, Missouri is reeling this week after a mass shooting occurred at the parade meant for the community to celebrate the Super Bowl win of their beloved Kansas City Chiefs. One person died in the shooting, and nearly two dozen more were wounded by gunfire. At least three suspected shooters have been arrested by KC cops, who are calling the tragedy a dispute that bubbled up into a shootout and not an act of terrorism.

But that’s no solace to the family of the woman killed, of course. On Thursday, a radio station in KC identified one of their employees, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, as the person who died in the shooting. She was a mother of two and a well-known radio and wedding DJ around Kansas City, as well as the host of the popular local radio program Taste of Tejano.

On Thursday night, Taylor stepped up big for her family and children. The 34-year-old pop superstar made two separate $50,000 donations to the family just eight minutes apart on a GoFundMe page dedicated to memorializing Lopez-Galvan and raising funds for her kids. Along with the donations, Swift wrote:

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

The GoFundMe had been set to raise $75,000. But with Swift’s help — and lots of generosity from nearly two thousand other people, too — the page has raised nearly $200,000 as of early Friday. What a wonderful show of generosity by Taylor. Stepping up BIG for that family during a truly terrible time.

BTW, you can visit the family’s GoFundMe page for yourself at the link HERE.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Image via Lisa Lopez-Galvan/Facebook/MEGA/WENN]