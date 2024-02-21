HOLY S**T Machine Gun Kelly Just Tattooed Most Of His Torso BLACK!

What in the world?! We’ve seen some BOLD tattoos in our day, but Machine Gun Kelly‘s new ink is insane!

The rapper revealed he got nearly his entire torso and arms tatted in all BLACK! The design, by the blackout tattoo artist Roxx, covers his chest and arms, with just a few lines revealing the former designs the musician already had covering his body. While sharing the dramatic photo, MGK captioned a pic on Tuesday:

“for spiritual purposes only.”

Uhhh, okay? What does that even mean??

Despite not understanding the meaning behind the new look, fans quickly stressed over the design, commenting:

“Stupidest f**cking thing I’ve ever seen” “you lyin bro take a bath and come back” “The sob I just let out of my mouth-” “S**t not weird to yall?”

But others are digging it, adding:

“s**t next level bro” “It’s taken me a lot to process! But I get the reasoning! Out with the old, in with the new!”

Look at what all the hype is about (below)!

Whoa!!

This is an increasingly popular (though somewhat controversial given its comparisons to blackface) tattoo style, so he’s not the only one rocking a look like this! But it’s certainly a choice!!

Reactions??? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]