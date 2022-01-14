Kanye West Battery Investigation: New Details & Shocking Video Of The Alleged Incident Come To Light

The LAPD is continuing to investigate Kanye West for allegedly punching an autograph seeker, and now, more details are coming to light about the late-night incident.

As we reported earlier, the 44-year-old rapper has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after TMZ published video showing Ye allegedly involved in some type of disagreement or altercation in downtown Los Angeles very early Thursday morning.

The outlet has now released a second video they obtained which appears to show the person involved “laid out on the street” as Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband “rages at people who apparently work for him.”

At least one thing is clear from the incident, which reportedly occurred at 3:00 a.m. local time outside the Soho Warehouse in DTLA: Ye is extremely angry, and can be seen screaming in the video. At one point, he is standing outside the members only club screaming “get away from me” at a woman who appears to be trying to calm him down. She says to him, “I am your family,” but he doesn’t appear to respond and instead walks away. TMZ reports that sources have informed them that woman is allegedly Ye’s cousin.

As for the person who was punched, insiders claimed to the outlet that Ye allegedly punched the man twice: “once in the head, and once in the neck.” The sources also say that when the man went down, “his head struck the ground hard.” The outlet also reports that although the man who was allegedly struck reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, he is now apparently “getting checked out at an urgent care” as LAPD continues their investigation.

The outlet is further reporting that the whole thing started when Ye asked a small group of people outside the building not to take his photo. He also allegedly “said something about them not understanding what he’s going through right now.” At that point, somebody replied that “we all go through family stuff,” and in response Ye allegedly “unloaded the two punches.” It is not yet clear if the person lying on the ground in the video is the same one who made the comment to Kanye.

Kanye had reportedly been downtown after working long hours earlier that night in a recording studio in Hollywood. Whatever was going on that led up to the alleged attack, it’s clear there was a lot of anger and emotion involved from all parties. You can see it for yourself with both videos HERE.

As we noted earlier, the LAPD is continuing their investigation.

[Image via TNYF/WENN]