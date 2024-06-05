Kanye West Slams Former Assistant’s Lawsuit & Says He’s Going To Sue Her Right Back For Alleged Blackmail Attempt!

Kanye West is firing back at the latest lawsuit brought against him!

As we previously reported, a woman named Lauren Pisciotta sued the rapper for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and creating a hostile work environment. She claimed that she was hired in July 2021 to help him out with Yeezy. She also worked on three songs for Donda in some sort of capacity.

Long before her employment with Ye, though, Lauren already had a successful career as an OnlyFans model — earning a whopping $1 million each year! Damn! But in typical Kanye controlling fashion, she claimed that he wanted her to shut down her OF account so she would be more “God like” one year into working for him. He even offered her $1 million per year to make up the income she would lose. Whoa! Pretty crazy!! She still agreed to the terms — but then Kanye allegedly never paid her the money.

Related: Kanye’s Chief Of Staff Ditches Yeezy Over Entry Into Adult Film Biz!

To make matters MUCH worse, Lauren then claimed the fashion designer sexually harassed her. He allegedly sent her intimate texts, including a message talking about masturbation and videos of himself having sex with another woman. She claimed he even full-on masturbated while on the phone with her at one point. So inappropriate! And FYI, she included the receipts of the icky text messages in the lawsuit to back up her claims!

By September 2022, he promoted Lauren to chief of staff with a $4 million salary. However, her time in the new position was short-lived! A month later, she was fired and offered a severance of $3 million — which she never received. Wow. Lotta red flags and major issues!

Kanye didn’t address the allegations from Lauren when they dropped earlier this week… until now, that is! He vehemently denied the “baseless” sexual harassment accusations in a statement via his attorneys to Page Six on Tuesday. He claimed SHE tried to pursue “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits” and blackmailed him when “her advances were rejected.” Hmm. Kanye even claimed that he has proof which would “contradict” her allegations. Whether he plans to show that evidence soon, well, we’ll see! The Jesus Walks artist did say he plans to sue Lauren right back, tho!! His legal team explained:

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta. Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved. She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.”

Examples of her alleged incidents? His lawyers claimed Lauren “offered Ye sex on his birthday,” but he turned down her advances. They also alleged that she “sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives, and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.” In addition, the attorneys claimed that the OnlyFans model bragged about being “ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss.” And that’s not all. She allegedly attempted to coerce Kanye sexually in order to have him get her Hermès Birkin bags, a Lamborghini, and plastic surgery. Damn! The attorneys continued:

“Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in last week’s frivolous filing.”

They then insisted that her behavior was “entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment.” Concluding the statement, the legal team claimed Lauren used her position at Yeezy “to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means.” Thus, it looks like this lawsuit ordeal is REALLY heating up! Reactions to Ye’s statement, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via Lauren Pisciotta/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]