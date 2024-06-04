Kanye West Sued for Harassment By Assistant Who Looks A LOT Like Bianca Censori... This Is SICK!

Another week, another lawsuit filed against Kanye West.

This time the plaintiff is his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who is taking him to court for sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. And even before any alleged breach, their contract and the story behind it is sketchy as hell.

OK, so per the lawsuit, first reported by TMZ, Lauren explains how she was a successful OnlyFans model. So successful, in fact, she claims she was making $1 million a year! Wow!

In July 2021, Ye hired her to help him out with his Yeezy fashion line. She says she helped on three Donda tracks, too, though we don’t know in what way. Look, we can’t say why he hired her — but we would be blind not to notice she very much fits some physical qualifications… We mean, she looks SO MUCH like Bianca Censori she could be her sister. Not to mention a few others Ye dated after Kim Kardashian.

The man clearly has a type. And hiring an OnlyFans model who’s your exact type to be your “assistant”? Yeah, sorry, that’s already a little sketchy to us. But it was a good deal for her, a side hustle for her OF career, making connections in show business, that kind of thing. So she took it.

However, she says, a year into working with Kanye, the rapper told her he wanted her to be more “God like” and shut down her OnlyFans account. Sound familiar? Like when he told Kim to stop dressing so sexy? KIM KARDASHIAN, whom he’d featured nude in a music video??

How dare he, right? Where does he get the right? Well, he tried to buy the right, allegedly telling Lauren he would pay her the million bucks per year she’d be losing out on. RED FLAG! We mean, that is some controlling, patriarchal, not-at-all-professional s**t right there. But Lauren agreed to it.

Now that he had her complete attention, Kanye allegedly used it to sexually harass Lauren. She included many explicit texts in her filing, claiming Ye sent her extremely intimate messages like:

“See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I’m f**king them. Then I want her to cheat on me…”

Yeesh. Not a conversation to have with an employee! In another he even talks about masturbation, saying:

“Is my d**k racist? It is. This f**king racist d**k of mine. I going to beat this f**king racist d**k for being f**king racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s**t out of my racist d**k … Beating the s**t out of his big black c**k.”

Wow. So “God like”!

Lauren says he also full-on masturbated while on the phone with her — pointing it out to her by making her guess what he was doing. She says he also became obsessed with asking about her boyfriend’s penis size. She says he sent many sexual videos as well, including at least two which showed him having sex with another woman.

Again, these are the texts of a terrible, controlling ex-boyfriend — NOT AN EMPLOYER!

But that’s what Kanye was to her. In fact, she says, he soon promoted her to his Chief of Staff. LOLz! Remember when Ye was supposedly running for president? This isn’t that, it’s just a made-up position. But it’s a made-up position for which she was now promised $4 million!

Instead, just a few months later, in October 2022 she was fired. She says Ye promised her a $3 million severance, which she agreed to. But he never paid that either!

It’s not yet clear how much Lauren is asking for, but we’re guessing it’s the millions he owes her and THEN SOME! And with the evidence she reportedly has, we can’t imagine she’ll have too much trouble getting it.

