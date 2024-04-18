Disneyland Allowed Bianca Censori To Go Barefoot?!

We can’t believe Bianca Censori got away with her latest eyebrow-raising attire — seeing as it was at the Happiest Place on Earth!

According to pics snagged by Page Six, the 29-year-old architectural designer and Kanye West went to Disneyland on Tuesday afternoon. Bianca opted to keep her outfit slightly more family-friendly than usual. She wore that apron thing we’ve seen before, but underneath she had a beige bodysuit to conceal her booty and sideboob this time.

However, she still managed to break some big dress codes! In photos obtained by the outlet, it was clear she had no shoes while strolling around the theme park! The only thing protecting parts of her feet from the ground was a tan-colored bandage! What?!

Bianca Censori’s feet wrapped with bandages while on Disneyland date with Kanye West https://t.co/My9P3fdQhV pic.twitter.com/7MbBaBw2y3 — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2024

Whoa! Her no-shoe ensemble looks so uncomfortable! Not to mention, it’s disgusting to be walking around the park barefoot. Disneyland has thousands of people visiting each day, so the parks — no matter how much they try to keep it clean — are incredibly dirty.

But beyond the lack of hygiene of the no-shoe choice, she violated the park’s dress code! According to the website, Disneyland explicitly prohibits “bare feet!” If anyone wears “attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks,” that could “result in refusal of admittance or ejection” from the property. But in Bianca’s case, she seemingly got a free pass! Did she have a bandage wrapped around her feet? Yes. However, since it didn’t cover the bottom of her foot completely, that hardly counts as footwear! So did Disneyland just throw out the rules for Kanye and Bianca? It appears that way.

But hey, at least Ye didn’t wear one of those full gimp mask things and walk around scaring children.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

