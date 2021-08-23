Too Far... Kanye West Shared Drake's Address Online While Feuding With Him!

The Kanye West/Drake feud is back on in a big way.

To recap: ‘Ye and Drizzy have had an uneasy relationship for years, but things really fell apart in 2018 after dueling diss tracks, most notably The Story of Adidon. Produced by Kanye for Pusha-T, the song revealed the Canadian rapper’s then-unknown son to the world, a real violation of privacy (though it ended up working out for Drake, who clearly now enjoys showing off his son Adonis online).

Around the same time, there were also rumors that Drake may have had an affair with Kim Kardashian based on some of his lyrics (“Kiki, do you love me”), something the reality star adamantly denied.

Related: Did Drake Slide Into Kim’s DMs Post-Divorce Announcement?

The feud has ebbed and flowed over the years, but as both artists gear up to release delayed projects (Donda for Kanye, Certified Lover Boy for Drake) the feud has been reignited. As we previously reported, it reignited recently with the Degrassi alum’s verse on Trippie Redd’s recent track Betrayal, which included seemingly called his rival “burned out.”

The father of four appeared to respond with a screenshot of a group text on Instagram. The recipients weren’t totally clear, though “Pusha” had recently been added to the chat. Beneath an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, he wrote:

“I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Taking things a giant leap further, he then posted a picture of a map that showed the Grammy winner’s full address in Toronto!

WTF?! This definitely breaks some kind of celebrity code. Unless… maybe Kanye thinks Drake can’t retaliate with his address because it’s in the middle of nowhere in Wyoming now??

The post has since been deleted, perhaps because even Yeezy knows doxxing is over the line.

Twitter reacted in typical trolling fashion, particularly since the hip-hop legend is supposed to be working on an album that has been delayed at least three times already:

“this man kanye dropped drakes addy before donda “

However, many felt this latest move was too far (and we’re talking the man allegedly responsible for leaking news of Drake’s son to the world, so “too far” is VERY far at this point). Fans worried:

“Kanye need to chill; He just posted drakes location on Instagram. Even though I don’t think anyone would get close to drake in his place. It is still very dangerous for people to know” “Kanye releasing Drake’s address is arguably worse than Push revealing he has a child. … Like ANYONE could go pull up on Drake now, and for what? Stop playing this stupid game and both just release your albums. It’s getting pathetic at this point.”

Related: Drake Hired EXTRA SECURITY During The Last Round Of Beef With Kanye!

On the other hand, some pointed out that the performer’s Toronto pad was already public knowledge, especially in the area. And others argued that Drake actually started the whole “doxxing” thing with his verse on Sicko Mode (notably by Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott), which included suggestive lyrics that fueled the Kim K affair rumors.

In any case, the God’s Plan vocalist didn’t seem to bothered by the situation, as he posted himself laughing on his own IG story shortly after the social media drama went down.

Drake’s response to Kanye West leaking his address overnight on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/3KDZKc2E0k — SAINT (@saint) August 23, 2021

So what do U think, Perezcious readers? Did Kanye cross a line? Are we about to see a LOT more public feuding? And BTW, could the “D” listed in ‘Ye’s groupchat have been Drake himself?!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tony Forte/WENN]