Kim Kardashian Swears She Didn’t Break The Vatican’s Dress Code With Her Sexy Cut-Out Gown!

Kim Kardashian‘s cut-out dress she wore while visiting Vatican City caused quite a stir with people on social media, but the 40-year-old reality assured her fans that she didn’t break the rules.

In case you missed it, Kimmy Kakes recently went on a getaway to Rome. While there, she drew some controversy over an outfit she wore while touring the Holy See with friends, including Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, Tracy Romulus, Mario Dedivanovic, and Chris Appleton. On Tuesday, paparazzi photographed the momma of four outside wearing a sheer, off-the-shoulder, lace gown. And once those photos hit the internet, it was pretty much game over for Kim. Many people slammed her for dressing “too sexy” for one of the most sacred cities and were shocked no one had stopped her while in the Vatican.

In case you didn’t know, there are firm guidelines as to what’s considered appropriate to wear for entry into the church and the chapel. The website states:

“Sleeveless and/or low-cut garments, shorts above the knee, miniskirts, and hats are not permitted. The requirement of decorum extends also to any visible personal objects as well as similarly visible distinctive personal signs (such as, for example, tattoos) that may offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion, and common decency.”

Obviously, the stunning dress probably wasn’t the best option for the occasion, but she sure looked absolutely amazing!!

The KUWTK alum later posted several photos from her visit on Instagram on Thursday, showing off the same outfit that caused a tizzy online. However, two of the snapshots taken inside the Sistine Chapel actually featured Kim sporting a black leather jacket over her clothes. The KKW Beauty founder explained in the caption of her pics that she followed the strict dress code, saying:

“Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s.”

There you have it, folks, she did cover up! Elsewhere in the post, Kim also shared some more behind-the-scenes details about her trip. She wrote:

“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture, and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit.”

Sounds fantastic! Ch-ch-check out the images from her vacation (below):

Gorgeous!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you think her fit was still “disrespectful” for the Vatican? Let us know in the comments (below)!

