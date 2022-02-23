Kanye Left His Album Listening Party With That Kim Kardashian Lookalike!

Oh, what a tangled web Ye weaves…

As we previously reported, Tuesday night marked a listening event for Kanye West’s new album, Donda 2. As we’ve come to expect from the rapper, the event was riddled with issues, controversy, and drama. As we’ve also come to expect, he did not release the album when he said he would. (Considering how many times the first Donda album got pushed back, it would be more of a surprise for Donda 2 to be released on time.)

To make matters even more inneresting, the much-talked about Kim Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones, was in attendance. And she reportedly left LoanDepot Park with the artist after the show, per DailyMail.com. And her look apparently wasn’t an accident either. TMZ even noted that Chaney was wearing the exact same Rick Owens sunglasses that the reality star wore to the original Donda listening party back in August!!! (You can check out the pictures HERE.)

After the way the Yeezys founder dressed up his ex Julia Fox in mock-Kim attire, we’re really not surprised by this turn of events… but it’s still creepy as hell. In all honesty, we would warn any woman away from Ye right now, based on how intense his fixation on his ex-wife is. Frankly, it’s getting scary — to the point where one of the tracks at the listening party seemed to be actively threatening to Kim’s welfare:

“Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

Sorry, but if we were Chaney, we’d run for the hills after hearing that! Not to mention, the Grammy winner once again performed alongside Marilyn Manson. You know, the alleged abuser who is notorious for violently, sadistically punishing women? The company Ye keeps says a lot about him. In addition to, well, everything else about him right now.

The SKIMS mogul wasn’t in attendance at this event (she’s busy with Milan Fashion Week, but at this point we doubt she would have showed up even if she was available). However, their two older children, North and Saint, were in the audience for the listening party. Needless to say, between the threatening lyrics and the lookalike of their mom hanging around, this has to be a really confusing time for them.

We just hope they are being protected from most of the drama – and continue to cross our fingers that the tensions between the co-parents can be de-escalated and brought to a peaceful resolution.

