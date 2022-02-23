Kanye West Seemingly Threatens Pete & Kim AGAIN On New Song: 'Y’all Ain’t Got Enough Security For This''

Just when it seemed like Kanye West was cooling off his feud with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, he strikes again! And things are only getting more concerning.

On Tuesday night, Ye hosted a listening party for his album Donda 2 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The long-awaited record was supposed to drop at the same time, but in true Kanye fashion, the release seems to have been pushed back again. Lots of stars were in attendance, including Migos, Pusha T, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti, The Game, Jack Harlow, Five Foreign, and Marilyn Manson, but none of them had fans talking as much as the Kimye vs. Pim drama!

While the songs haven’t dropped just yet, those who attended the event are now spilling some shocking tea about one new tune that seemingly threatens his estranged wife and her new beau!!

According to listeners, West’s new track Security not-so-subtly addresses his feud with the A-listers — in particular, his frustration with Kim’s security getting in the way of his relationship with their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The musician reportedly raps:

“Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this. I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit, like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

Damn!

As Perezcious readers know, earlier this year, Kanye claimed that the reality star’s security wouldn’t let him inside the estate while Pete was in town, even when his kids wanted him to come and hang out. Obviously, the dad took issue with that. It wasn’t long after that the 44-year-old name-checked the Saturday Night Live star in a leaked diss track, saying:

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Weeks later, he followed up with more commentary on City Of God with Fivio Foreign, adding:

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you.” “And if I let ’em have my wife, n***** should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”

Unfortunately, the Yeezy founder’s attacks have only continued and grown in severity, too. The King of Staten Island reportedly hired extra security amid the feud and the aspiring lawyer begged Ye to walk back his death threats against the actor. But despite West’s desperation to get his family back, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to let go of his vengeance against Pete or Kim. And, honestly, that’s just sad at this point. How in the world does he think it’s okay to threaten his ex, her boyfriend, and all their security?! That’s no way to make amends or start a healthy co-parenting relationship!

Innerestingly, while Kimmy Kakes was nowhere to be seen at the listening party this time around — no surprise there, considering all the controversy — she did make a unique cameo. The designer sampled the 41-year-old’s SNL monologue, though he conveniently ended it right before she joked about their divorce. In a video captured by a viewer, Kim is heard saying:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.”

Take a listen:

“ I married with the best rapper of all time “ – Kim kardashian #DONDA2 #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/V2jgmS2nMX — ! Pedrin ???? (@Impedrin_) February 23, 2022

Funny how he’s using that clip knowing how much he despised the joke when the SNL episode aired in October. At the time, he told Drink Champs:

“SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, ’cause they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t ever seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. ‘Cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

If it really weren’t a joke, perhaps he’d consider handling this family matter in private…

TBH, this feud is getting ridiculous at this point! Ye is throwing out violent threats left and right — and that’s just unacceptable. We can’t imagine how stressful this must be for Kim and her children. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

