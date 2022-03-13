Kanye West Says Pete Davidson Texted Him ‘Bragging’ About Being ‘In Bed’ With Kim Kardashian – And There Are Receipts!

After dropping a series of explosive videos about Kim Kardashian, it looks like Kanye West had even more to say, this time about Pete Davidson!



In a since-deleted rant posted on Instagram Sunday morning, the 44-year-old rapper started by praying for his children to attend Sunday Service, which he previously claimed they were not allowed to go to anymore — all thanks to Kim. Ye then went on a tangent, where he said he received text messages from Pete taunting him about being in bed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum:

“At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name. Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’”

And there seems to be proof backing up the claims…

The alleged texts were later posted by Pete’s pal Dave Sirus. In the messages, it looks like the Saturday Night Live actor tried being civil with the artist at first, begging him to stop publicly bashing Kim for letting their daughter North on TikTok. The text read:

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

According to the screengrabs, Kanye then asked:

“Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

And here is where things get inneresting! Pete clapped back with a selfie of himself shirtless in bed, saying:

“In bed with your wife.”

The pair continued to attack each other in the conversation, with The King of Staten Island actor suggesting they meet up in person at some point:

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk. You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so shitty and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

Kanye then invited Pete to Sunday Service if he still wanted to see him, but the comedian suggested that they connect after Saint’s soccer game at the Beverly Hills Hotel to talk “man to man.” Pete added:

“What you are going to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

However, the Stronger vocalist wasn’t having it and pressed to meet at Sunday Service. Pete goes on to send a series of replies that seemingly go unanswered, expressing:

“This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer stands. I wish you’d man up for once in your life. Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

He continued:

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months. I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there. I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Who would have thought that this situation could have gotten a whole lot messier? Ch-ch-check out the conversation between Pete and Kanye (below):

Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/lxAf4xhyd0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

