Kanye West Posts Photos Of New Kim Kardashian Balenciaga Ads And... Is Thoughtful & Respectful!

Kanye West posted maybe the most sympathetic thing he’s put on Instagram so far — tragically after Kim Kardashian had (understandably) already stopped following him.

In a post that was more of an open-hearted lament and less of a disturbing attack, Ye posted a photo he took while in Times Square in NYC on Thursday. Looking up at the billboards adorning the buildings, he found himself being stared down by at least five visions of his ex in her stunning new Balenciaga ads.

That is genuinely a heartbreaking side effect of being romantically involved with a celebrity. While most exes can be avoided when you need the space, divorcing one of the most famous women to ever live must truly be unforgiving. You literally see their face almost everywhere you go!

Ye was uncharacteristically reflective, captioning the photo of the many Kims:

“This Balenciaga campaign premiered in Time Square today. I know ya’ll can understand that this is bitter sweet for me.”

Yes, we can understand that! A big fan of the brand, Ye was the first to introduce Kim to creative director Demna Gvasalia — so this collab may not even have happened without him. And it’s such a rousing success… but on the other hand, like we said… lots of big photos of your ex staring down at you.

Yes, it’s still a man posting photos of his ex. But Ye was showing a different side of himself here, not claiming ownership or hitting out at her new boyfriend Pete Davidson as he has been for days. This didn’t even feel like a romantic gesture trying to win back his estranged wife — which, let’s face it, even when those are nice, like the truckload of roses he got her for Valentine’s Day, they’re still wholly inappropriate. That’s not your partner, it’s your ex. If she’s expressed she wants to move on, you have to let her.

But this was different. This was a reasonable, more healthy post about his ex when he happened to come across her latest accomplishment, which he applauded, finishing the since-deleted post:

“This is awesome. All positive energy.”

If only all of Kanye’s IG posts were this respectful and complimentary, or in accordance with the boundaries she’s stated she needs, then maybe Kim wouldn’t have had to unfollow him.

