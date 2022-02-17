Kim Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Kanye West On Instagram!

Whoa! This is a big statement!

As of Thursday afternoon Kim Kardashian no longer follows her estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram!

This of course follows days and days of Ye posting harassing — even threatening — posts in which he talked about getting Kim and his family back, despite her very clear and public intentions to go through with the divorce.

What finally crossed the line for the KUWTK star? We know she reached out to her ex to stop the posts when she worried he was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, especially asking fans to harass him on the street. We know that, of course, because Ye posted screenshots of that conversation, along with a note to fans not to “do anything physical” because he would “handle the situation myself.”

If that isn’t a threat, we don’t know what is!

But it was on Thursday that she pulled the trigger on the only message that might get through to Ye, and that was on the day he posted saying he was going for “payback” on Pete for doing a segment speaking about Kanye’s mental health issues on SNL‘s Weekend Update four years ago. Hmm.

Kim’s move does seem to be a direct response to the recent rants as she still follows him (and some Kimye fan accounts) over on Twitter. But Ye isn’t being a scary, controlling ex on Twitter, he’s doing it on IG.

The question is, was all this for an audience of one? Will it stop now?

Or does Ye really just want to make noise not to communicate to Kim but for the whole world to hear?? Will this just upset him and cause him to double down?

Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/YouTube]