Kanye’s Next Step? He Wants To Start His Own TV Station To ‘Control The Narrative’ Around Kim Kardashian Divorce, Per Friends!

According to The Sun, a source spilled that Kanye West is supposedly planning to launch his own television network in an attempt to assert more control around the narrative about his life and divorce from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper reportedly told friends that he believed the Kardashians have been leaking stories about him and no longer wants to have any part of it.

It comes after Ye has shared several intense social media rants as of late, in which he has continuously harassed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson — even after she expressly request he keep their matters private. Over the weekend, he made it very clear just how unhappy he is about Kim’s new relationship with the Saturday Night Live comedian – even calling him a ‘d**khead’ and claiming he “destroyed” their family.

The constant social media attacks have not painted Kanye in the best of light. And now, he apparently wants to start up a network to put out more positive stories about himself. The Sun insider explained:

“Ye wants to control the narrative and feels the only way he can get to that point is to have his own TV network. He gets furious when he sees stories about him which he believes have been misquoted or taken out of context. He wants more control and more positive stories about himself out there.

The source further suggested that the Stronger artist likes to be surrounded by “yes people” — something Kim reportedly had an issue with when they were still together:

“The thing is he always puts himself around people that say yes to anything – he likes ‘yes people’. That was also an issue with Kim, she didn’t want him to be surrounded by that anymore.”

As we’ve mentioned, things have become increasingly hostile amid their ongoing divorce, all thanks to Kanye’s antics. It boiled over to the point that Kim allegedly penned a text message to her ex expressing her concern that someone might physically harm Davidson due to his social media attacks. The KKW Beauty founder wrote:

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault… There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

After Kim called him out, Kanye took “accountability” for his behavior for about a second – and then quickly went back to business as usual and continued to target the 28-year-old actor. On Thursday, the Yeezy designer slammed Davidson for his 2018 comments on SNL, in which he openly talk about his own mental health battle while stating mental health shouldn’t be an excuse for bad behavior by Kanye or anyone. Ye wrote:

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANY MORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

He later added:

“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback”

It feels like this drama between Pete, Kim, and Kanye isn’t going anywhere anytime soon– especially if the Jesus Walks musician gets a network. Sadly for Ye, all of this is only furthering himself from his dream of one day reuniting with Kimberly. We know he is probably in pain. We recognize how hard this must be for him. It’s a major life transition during a pandemic. But we also recognize how hard this must be for Kim too, who has stated her boundaries more than once only to have them disregarded. Ultimately, we want the absolute best for their entire family, whatever that may be to ALL of them. May healing and understanding enter the chat.

