Sofia Richie ‘Feels Good’ Celebrating Her 22nd Birthday Post Scott Disick Breakup With Kylie Jenner’s BFFs!

It’s Sofia Richie‘s birthday!

The aspiring model turns 22 on Monday, August 24, but the fun celebrations got started early over the weekend with close friends and family members. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Lionel Richie‘s newly single daughter found a way to turn up with her loved ones when she really needed it most!

As you’re likely aware, Sofia and Scott Disick‘s off-again, on-again romance recently cooled off for good as it’s said the two are no longer speaking. Despite their split, there weren’t any breakup blues in sight as the birthday girl enjoyed a stylish, low-key outdoor family gathering on Friday before hopping on a private jet to an undisclosed location with her crew in tow. According to the snaps shared on social media, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and brother Miles Richie were in attendance for both events, as well as her mom Diane Alexander.

Get a glimpse of the starlet’s “22 festivities” in the cute Instagram shots she posted here:

Loving the sister-sister moment there and the gorgeous dinner vibes they had going on! As we mentioned, the party continued on a private jet with a bunch of Sofia’s gal pals, including Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, photographer Amber Asaly, and several others. Everyone posed for a celebratory shot outside of the plane, which Sofia captioned:

“22 feels good”

It might be hard to tell in a sea of matching outfits, but although a bunch of Kylie Jenner‘s best friends were in attendance, the beauty business mogul could not make the getaway herself!

After things went south with Lord Disick, sources with inside knowledge of the breakup situation revealed Kylie still had every intention of remaining close friends with the birthday girl, so it does seem quite strange that she was absent here. The aspiring model was even spotted at the billionaire’s house just a few days earlier last week, too! The insider previously told E! News:

“They have a lot of friends in common and they’ve always had fun together. Scott isn’t going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie.”

Apparently, the 23-year-old was double-booked this weekend because she was spotted hanging at Justin Bieber‘s party instead. We can only hope Jenner sent her gal pal a nice gift to make up for it!

Instead, it was Stassie Baby who stepped up for the occasion and gifted everyone those matching outfits which read, “Sofia Turns 22”! It’s unclear at this point if the Talentless creator also reached out with a present for his ex, but as we said, Richie’s outing looked like so much fun either way. See more scenes from the shindig (below):

We’re happy to see Sofia smiling, all things considered.

