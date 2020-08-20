Kanye West Features Kirsten Dunst & Anna Wintour In Bizarre Campaign Poster — Without Their Permission! See The Actress’ Response!

Kanye West claims to have 2020 vision, but can he see a potential lawsuit staring him right in the face?

The rapper and presidential hopeful rolled out a brand new campaign poster on Tuesday featuring his slogan, “Kanye 2020 Vision” and several images of people smiling in support, including actress Kirsten Dunst and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. It turns out we’re not the only ones surprised to see those faces because neither of these women gave the 43-year-old permission to use their photo or likeness in the ad (seen HERE)!

Both a source for Wintour and Dunst confirmed they did NOT consent to be featured in West’s campaign materials, but the Bring It On star took things a step further and called Kim Kardashian West‘s husband out on social media for it! Responding to ‘Ye’s poster on Twitter, she included a shrug emoji and wrote:

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? ????????‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

FYI, the image of Kirsten here was pulled from a 2002 Vanity Fair profile when she was arguably at the height of her fame after appearing in the Spider-Man movies. Not sure what any of that has to do with an already confusing bid for the White House, but alas, here we are. Still, don’t expect us to hold our breath for a response from Wintour…

As we mentioned up top, Kanye could be facing legal action if either of these women decides to sue him for using the snaps without their permission — and that would add even more drama to the busy businessman’s plate right now.

For those not keeping up, here’s a quick update on the campaign front: People reports the Yeezy founder has successfully filed to appear on ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont. However, his paperwork was denied in New Jersey and Illinois. His petitions in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia are still pending. Whether or not he’ll appear on the ballot in Wisconsin will be determined by a bipartisan Elections Commissions board later this week.

It’s unclear if the unlawful celebrity cameos were meant to give the artist a public political boost, but in the end, it may not do him any real favors. Right now, West can only win 31 electoral college votes in the five states he’ll appear on ballots in as an Independent and a presidential candidate needs at least 270 to win the election. Not even Kirsten and Anna’s loyal stans, or suspicious meetings with prominent Republican adviser Jared Kushner can help him out with that one.

