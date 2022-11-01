Kanye West STORMS OUT Of Saint's Soccer Game After Heated Exchange With Parent -- WATCH!

Kanye West is taking his frustrations to the streets!

Amid the rapper’s antisemitism scandals, he was captured over the weekend getting into a verbal fight on the sidelines of his son Saint’s soccer game. Uh-oh! Not in front of the kids…

Related: Kanye West Could Be Facing A Serious Financial Crisis Within ‘Months’!

As seen in a video obtained by TMZ on Monday, Kanye (in a green jacket and his signature black boots) was on the sidelines of his 6-year-old’s sports game in Los Angeles on Saturday. Kim Kardashian, who he’s been on the outs with as he continues to draw out their divorce, was spotted sitting on a chair with several security guards nearby. In the clip, Ye appeared to be yelling during a heated exchange with a parent. Kim looked on, but seemingly didn’t speak or offer assistance. It’s unclear why he was upset.

Another woman, who is a family friend according to the outlet, then approached him. Miraculously, after a quick outburst in which he flailed his hands around, Kanye actually backed off! Rather than dig his heels into the argument (like he usually does…), he stormed off the field. Check it out (below).

Hmm. Wonder what was going on…

Interestingly, Kim never chimed in or went to get him, so it seems like she’s still trying to steer as clear from him as possible amid his controversies. Sources told TMZ the co-parents aren’t talking these days… and they haven’t been for quite some time! Last month after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt drama, he showed up to watch North’s basketball game. Kim was there but didn’t interact with him. She did, however, condemn his antisemitic remarks on social media, without naming him directly, though.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Best Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

According to a witness at the soccer field, the embattled Yeezy designer came back a few minutes following his hissy fit after he cooled off. He then watched the rest of the game without incident. If only he knew how to be rational and remove himself from drama like this online!!

This comes just one day before he was suspended from Instagram (again!), this time for 30 days after he attempted to post a text message exchange between himself and Russell Simmons. Once again, he made disparaging and disturbing remarks about Jewish people. Ugh. In a since-deleted post on Parler, he explained on Sunday night:

“Got kicked off instagram for 30 days for telling Russel [sic] Simmons that I was going to make ‘you know who’ have better contracts and business practices. Jesus is king”

In the attached screenshot of a text exchange, Russell appears to get Kanye to stop spreading his message in such a hateful way, but the performer clapped back:

“I’m staying in America. I gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair. Or die trying”

So upsetting. Perhaps this continued antisemitism is what he was fighting about on the sidelines? Or do you think it involved Kim somehow? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Revolt/The Tonight Show/YouTube & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]