Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through The Years!

Watch out, Heidi Klum!

Kim Kardashian is quickly becoming the new Queen of the ‘Ween! The 42-year-old TV star and mother of four always has fans waiting in antici… pation to see what she’ll wear each year for the spooky holiday, and this Halloween is no different!

Proving to be a bit of a comic buff, from DC ‘s Poison Ivy to Marvel‘s Mystique, ch-ch-check out our favorite Kim K lewks over the years by clicking the links (below):

CLICK HERE FOR KIM K HALLOWEEN COSTUMES!

CLICK HERE FOR KIM K HALLOWEEN COSTUMES!

CLICK HERE FOR KIM K HALLOWEEN COSTUMES!

CLICK HERE FOR KIM K HALLOWEEN COSTUMES!

CLICK HERE FOR KIM K HALLOWEEN COSTUMES!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & PNP/Alberto Reyes/WENN.]